Gary Clifford Gustafson, 74, of Newton, Iowa, died on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at MercyOne Newton Medical Center.
Gary, the son of Clifford and Marie (Thompson) Gustafson, was born in Hibbing, Minn. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1965. He married Laurel Jane Frost on Aug. 12, 1966, in Webster, S.D.
Gary was a lifelong educator retiring in June of 2006. He served schools in Minnesota, South Dakota, and Nebraska where he retired as Superintendent of schools at East Butler in Brainard, Neb. He was a member of the Newton Masonic Lodge 59 and an Angel volunteer. He was a caring and loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and friend. Gary enjoyed fishing, coin-collecting, gardening, and reading. He moved to Newton on July 9, 2007, from David City, Neb.
Those left to Gary’s memory are his wife, Laurel of Newton; daughter, Dana (Cory) Sanders of Prairie City; son, Jarrod Gustafson of Brookings, S.D.; five grandchildren: Alexandra, Kylee, Chase, Dylan, and Kyle; two brothers, Guy (Jane) Gustafson of Hibbing, and Marlon (Edna) Day; sister, Gayle Cline of Pengilly, Minn.; nephew, Terry Cline; and nieces: Nikki Scheffler, Amber Gustafson, Tammy Gustafson, Gina Cline, and Wendy Day.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association may be left at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.