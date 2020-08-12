Gary A. Dropps, 64, Nashwauk, formerly longtime resident of Chisholm, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born June 5, 1956, to Jack and Myra (Werth) Dropps in Hibbing. Gary attended Toivola/Meadowlands Schools. He was employed with U.S. Steel at Minntac for 9 ½ years. He later owned and drove truck for most of his career. He married Paulette Ferguson on Aug. 9, 2003, and they were together for over 20 years. Gary was a member of I.R.M.C. He was known as a great storyteller, played the guitar, enjoyed fishing, camping and especially riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife, Paulette Dropps, Nashwauk; children, Daniel “Dan” (Lana) Dropps, Plymouth, Minn., and Rebecca “Becky” (Brett) Kippola, Aurora; stepchildren, Mathew Christiansen, Austin, Minn., Cassie Oatis, Virginia, and Marcie Ainsworth, Eveleth; siblings, Dean (Marykay) Dropps, Shakopee, Minn., Lori (Steve) Watsula, Meadowlands, Minn., and Rhonda (Pat) Lundstrom, Floodwood, Min.; two grandchildren, Ava and Lily; nine stepgrandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jody Dropps.
Funeral services for Gary will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug.15, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Elmer Township.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Gary, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
