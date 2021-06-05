Garry Frank ‘Poncho’ Brill Jr.

Garry F. “Poncho” Brill Jr., 46, Hibbing, longtime resident of Duluth/Superior died Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Hibbing.
He was born May 29, 1974, to Garry and Candace (Nys) Brill Sr. in Superior, Wis. He graduated from Superior High School and later completed a two-year degree in HVAC. Poncho proudly served his country with the U.S. Army. He was most recently employed with Mike’s Heating and Sheetmetal in Hibbing. On April 30, 2021 he was joined in marriage to his wife Shelby. He was a member of Northstar Church, the Warlocks Hibbing Chapter, Cub Scouts in his youth, and Future Farmers of America. Poncho loved riding his bike, 4-wheeling, 3 wheeling in his younger years, shooting at the range, and farming as some of his favorite pastimes.
Poncho is survived by his wife, Shelby Brill, Hibbing; parents, Candy and Ray Perala of Lake Nebagamon, Wis.; children: Harlee Brill and Emmalee Brill, both of Hibbing, Andrew Brill, Ironwood, Mich., Autumn Brill, Duluth, Minn., and Makenzie Brill, Grand Forks, N.D.; his stepmother, Linda Brill, Superior, Wis.; siblings, Amy (Mike) Ribaudo, and Chris (Courtney) Perala, both of Superior, Wis., and Cari (Andrew) Paulson, Foxboro, Wis.; granddaughter, Amber Brill, Ironwood, Mich.; mother and father in-law, Nancy and Gerald Sebesta; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amberlee Brill; father, Garry Brill Sr.; paternal grandparents, Bill and Virginia Brill; and his maternal grandparents, Gordy and Harriet Nys.
Funeral services for Poncho will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Chris Champion will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the 1 p.m. memorial at the funeral home on Friday.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.