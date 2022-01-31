Garnetta Louise Riley, 97, of Biwabik, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the New Journey Residence in Biwabik.
Garnetta was born on Feb. 18, 1924, the only child of Howard and Krista (Hulbert) Kriete in Monmouth, Iowa. Garnetta was an extremely talented artist in watercolor and working in hand painting photographs during high school. Following high school, Garnetta worked as a secretary in Boston during WWII. She later worked as a bus driver and custodian for the Biwabik and Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Schools. Garnetta was very hard working. She often worked several clerk jobs simultaneously to help support her three children. Her fresh baked cinnamon rolls were a local favorite. She enjoyed snowmobiling, playing cards, and fishing. Garnetta also enjoyed going out for breakfast with friends. In her later years, she took pleasure in spending time with her special friend, Jim; especially traveling to the Florida Keys. Garnetta will be remembered for loving, kind nature and those blue twinkling eyes.
Survivors include her children: Bernadette (K. John) Andreachi of Biwabik, Nicholas (Jill) Riley of Maplewood, and Larry (Mary) Riley of Biwabik; grandchildren: Ben (Becky) Andreachi and Chris (Jen) Andreachi, Abby, McKenzie, and Logan Riley and Jason (Erin) Riley and Sarah (Matt) Pyhala; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her special friend, Jim Haenke; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at the Community United Church of Christ later in the spring. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
To plant a tree in memory of Garnetta Riley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.