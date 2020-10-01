Galen L. McKenzie, 89, long time resident of Eveleth/Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Galen was born to Alexander and Minnie McKenzie, April 23, 1931, in Faribault, Minn. Galen graduated from Virginia High School and served in the United States Army where he fought in the Korean War. He married his forever love, Betty Heinzer, Dec.16, 1967 in Virginia, Minn. Galen worked for United States Steel for 38 years, retiring in 1989. He was a long time member of the American Legion Post 239.
Galen was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors and spending time on the lakes of Minnesota. He loved cheering on the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. He had a special love for dogs.
Galen is survived by his children: Debbie Adrianse, Donna (Leroy Valley) Hill, Ricky (Lori) Heinzer, Michelle Pecarina, Barbara (Rich Furniss) Cooney, and Jill (Phil) San Diego; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Galen was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents; sons-in-law, Tom Adrianse and Robert Pecarina; daughter-in-law, Michelle Heinzer; grandson, Morgan Pecarina; brother, Stanley (Sarge) McKenzie; and his dog pals, Buddy and Missy Sue.
A special thank you to Essentia Hospice for their compassion and care.
There will be no services per Galen's request. A celebration of his life will take place on a future date at the American Legion Post 239 in Virginia.
Memorials can be made to The American Legion Post 239 Virginia, MN, or Essentia Health Hospice East Range Team.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.