Gaile (Salo) Drazenovich, 83, a longtime Hibbing resident, died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm with her family at her side.
Gaile is deeply loved and missed by her husband, children and grandchildren, who know her goodness is irreplaceable. She was kind beyond measure, always generous, gracious, patient and willing to share her lovely smile with those around her. Gaile also was quietly strong. True to her Finnish heritage, she had plenty of sisu, the term the Finns use to describe bravery and resilience.
Gaile was born March 5, 1938, in Duluth, Minn., and spent many happy summers at the family’s cabin on Island Lake. She graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1956 and attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth to earn her elementary education degree. She met John, her husband of 60 years, when both were students at UMD. After graduating from UMD in 1961, Gaile and John moved to Hibbing. Gaile then began her 30-year teaching career at Greenhaven Elementary School, later teaching Title 1 and special education at Jefferson and Washington schools. Gaile was involved in a variety of organizations and was especially dedicated to the AAUW Hibbing chapter.
She survived a hemorrhagic stroke in 1994, and her family is eternally grateful for the additional 27 years they were able to spend with her.
Gaile is survived by her husband, John, formerly of Hibbing and now living at Heritage Manor in Chisholm; daughter, Dana (Dave DeLand) of St. Cloud; son, Jay (Jennifer Meland) and grandchildren, Drew, Ryan, Karlin and Lillian, all of Scottsdale, Ariz.; brother Kent (Kay) Salo of Duluth; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Grace Salo; brothers, Ronald and Donald Salo; and sister, Shirley Koyiol. Her sister Vada Johnson died Oct. 23.
Gaile’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Heritage Manor staff members for the five years of incredible and compassionate care they provided her.
Her family is planning a memorial service for the near future.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com
