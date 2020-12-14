Gail P. Romano

Gail Patricia (Gaylord) Romano passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at her home in Hibbing.
Gail was born Aug. 14, 1938, to Lloyd and Inez (Palon) Gaylord in Hibbing. After attending college Gail worked as a medical secretary until she retired. She married Dennis Romano in Hibbing, MN on July 11, 1959. They made their home in Hibbing and have spent many years as snowbirds in Arizona. She loved to be in Arizona away from the cold in the winter. Many years of enjoyment were spent taking rides with Denny in their classic car and being part of the car club. Coffee was always enjoyed with friends, and she would gladly return to the coffee shop multiple times a day.
Gail is survived by her husband, Dennis; children: Kriss Romano (and Robert Doane) of Lakeville, Minn., and Patrick (and Lisa) Romano of North Branch, Minn.; grandson, Nikolas Romano Wagner of Minneapolis,; and brother, Gary Gaylord.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Inez Gaylord; infant son, Thomas; and her brother, Robert Gaylord.
Due to current events, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Gail’s final resting place will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing, MN.
Memorials may be directed to the Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing or the Salvation Army.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm.
To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
