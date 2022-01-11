Gail Myntti, 75, of Connersville, formerly of Martinsville, left this life for her eternal life in Heaven on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Reid Health Hospital in Connersville. Gail had been battling the COVID virus.
She was born on July 8, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Nello Bartolus and Angeline (Spehar) Bartolus.
Gail graduated from Eveleth High School in Eveleth, Minn. She was a dedicated homemaker who took great pride in her home and, most importantly, her family. She married the love of her life, Jon Nicholas Myntti, on July 12, 1965. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2012. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Martinsville.
A true literacy enthusiast, she was a dedicated volunteer at the Morgan County Public Library and was instrumental in starting the program that provided library access for those who were homebound. She also enjoyed knitting, quilting, diamond art painting, and cooking.
She leaves behind her loving family including her sons, William “Bill” Myntti of Austin, Texas, Michael “Mike” Myntti of Mooresville, Ind., and Don (wife, Darla) Myntti of Newark, Ohio; sisters, Christine (husband, Chuck) Hunziker of Winter Haven, Fla., and Marilyn (husband, Ben) Hausy of Winter Haven, Fla.; grandchildren, Arlynda Lessard, Lenise Sunnenberg, and Ben Sunnenberg; and great-grandchildren, Cora, Joseph, Brylee, Avalon, and Brick.
Family and friends were invited to visit on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3496 East Morgan Street, Martinsville. A funeral service celebrating her life followed at 2 pm at the church with Pastor Nathan Janssen officiating. Neal & Summers Funeral and Cremation Center in Martinsville has been entrusted with the arrangements.
A committal prayer service was held at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth, Minnesota on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m.
Following all services, she will be laid to rest in Eveleth Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.