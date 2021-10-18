Gail Haugen

Our beloved Gail passed away at home after a lengthy illness, with husband, daughter, Jill, and friend, Jollee, at her side.
She was born 100 % Norwegian on May 17, 1954, (Norwegian Independence Day) to Donavin and Gladys (Thompson) Anderson in Torrance, Calif.
Gail attended Virginia schools, graduating in 1972. She was one of the pioneering women to begin working for U.S. Steel in 1974.
Being an avid reader, she was very knowledgeable about most everything. She loved to beat her husband Loren in Scrabble, Cribbage and Jeopardy. She also out fished him every time.
Gail married Loren Haugen on Jan. 12, 1996, and they moved to Britt, her childhood home.
Survivors include her husband Loren; son, Lucas Bedard; and daughter, Jill Bedard; step-children, Melissa (David) Hillman, Anders Haugen and Alex (Hunter) Haugen; mother, Gladys Boril; brothers, Cary (Donna) Anderson, Dean (Ronna) Boril; sisters, Linda Drawl, Tina (Tom Siebert) Boril; grandchildren: Madeline, Toby, Grace, Ethan, Amelia, Caleb and Dondi; special cousin, Marilyn Turnbull; and her little girls, Tootsie and Ziva.
Also survived by father-in-law, Earl; in-laws, Ken and Peggy Haugen, John and Debbie Niemi, Jim and Leigh Haugen and Dorian and Julie Jankila; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant brother; her father, Donavin; and step-father, Bill Boril.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
