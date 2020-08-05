Gail Gangl, 79, of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in her home.
Gail was born Dec. 1, 1940, in Hibbing, Minn., to Rhody and Belva (Spokley) Larson. Gail lived most of her adult life in Nashwauk. She married Lesley Gangl in 1958. For 21 years Gail was a teller at 1st National Bank in Nashwauk, she worked with a great group of people and thoroughly enjoyed her job. Gail enjoyed camping, and going to the casino in her younger years.
Gail is survived by her children: Laurie Gangl, Robert “Bobby” Gangl, Kelly (Todd) Schmelzer, Patti (Larry) Thomas; sister, Kay (Ralph) Hocking; grandchildren: Jeff Gangl, Jared Schmelzer, Brittany Schmelzer, Travis Schmelzer, Zack Schmelzer, Whitney Schmelzer, Tyler Schmelzer, Cheyenne Schmelzer, Ken Thomas, Jessica Shorney, Crystal Stoops; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lesley; parents, Rhody and Belva; and grandson, Jeremy Schmelzer.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements by the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
