Fredrick (Rick) John Rosenlund
Fredrick (Rick) John Rosenlund died of MS on April 7, 2023, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn., surrounded by family.
Rick was born on May 28, 1952, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Fred and Kathy Rosenlund. He grew up in Bloomington, Minn., and graduated from Kennedy High School. Rick married Jane Pedersen on November 27, 1971. He served in the United States Army from 1972-1974 and received an Honorable discharge as a Spec. 4, ADM. He worked at Hibbing Taconite as a Heavy Equipment Operator until his disease disabled him. Rick was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of America.
He is survived by his wife Jane, of Hibbing, Minn., his children: Justin (Shawna) of Duluth, Minn., Deanna (Kenneth) Redinger of Rozet, Wyo., Warren (Karri) of Duluth, Minn., Darrel (Janelle) of Duluth, Minn., Cheryl (Brad) Bunn of Farmington, Minn., Nathan (Joleen) of Duluth, Minn., Connie (Jeremy) Vandermay of New York Mills, Minn., and Joanna (Travis) McDaniels of Rozet, Wyo., 42 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings: Tim (Linda), Kay (John) Bunn, Ted (Pat), Leo (Alice), Dale (Christine), Brian (Barb) Ross, Judy Rosenlund, Alice (Glen) Bunn, Gary (Tammy), and Roy, brother-in-law Leroy Foley, and many nephews, nieces and a host of Christian friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Peder and Lydia Pedersen, sisters Nancy Rosenlund and Sue Foley, and grandson Drew Vandermay.
A visitation will be on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Anderson-Daniels Chapel in Hibbing, Minn. The funeral will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Woodland Park, 3730 Martin Road, Duluth, Minn. There will be a visitation for 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Interment with Military Honors will be at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
