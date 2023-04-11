Fredrick (Rick) John Rosenlund

Fredrick (Rick) John Rosenlund died of MS on April 7, 2023, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn., surrounded by family.

Service information

Apr 12
Visitation
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
6:00PM-8:00PM
Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home
2030 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Apr 13
Visitation
Thursday, April 13, 2023
9:00AM-10:00AM
Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Woodland Park
3730 Martin Road
Duluth, MN 55803
Apr 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, April 13, 2023
10:00AM
Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Woodland Park
3730 Martin Road
Duluth, MN 55803
Apr 13
Interment
Thursday, April 13, 2023
1:45PM
Hibbing Park - Maple Hill Cemetery
US -169 & Hwy 73
Hibbing, MN 55746
