Frederick “Mickey” Michael Eskola, 73, of Chisholm, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

He was born Jan. 12, 1949, in Virginia, Minn., to Edward and Helen (Fantigrossi) Eskola.

