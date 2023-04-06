Frederick 'Fred' R. Freihammer

Frederick ‘Fred’ R. Freihammer

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Frederick “Fred” R. Freihammer, age 83, of Vernon Hills, Illinois and formerly of Hibbing, Minnesota, who passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, in Vernon Hills, Ill. Rev. Robert Harren will be the celebrant. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

