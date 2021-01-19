Frederick ‘Fred’ Bovee

Fred Bovee, 83, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Fred was born in Powell, Wyo., on May 16, 1937, to Alton and Phyllis Bovee. He was the second of seven children. After graduating from high school in Hibbing, Minn., Fred immediately joined the U.S. Airforce. Upon his return from the air force he moved to Duluth, MN where he met his wife Connie. They had been married for 55 years when she passed in 2017.
Fred and Connie made their home in the Biwabik, Minn., area until they moved into Coquille, Ore., in 1999. Fred was an active member of the Shriners, Masons and various other fraternal organizations.
Fred is survived by his brother, Richard (Karen) Bovee of Hibbing, Duane Bovee of Aitkin, Minn., sisters-in-law, Mary Bovee of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and Dawn Eck of Haltom City, Texas; six nephews: Keith, Kevin, Paul, Dustin, Daniel, Andrew; and three nieces: Annette, Aprille and Cheri; several great- nieces and nephews and one great-great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie (Peterson) Bovee; parents, Alton Edward and Phyllis (Coon) Bovee; sister, Linda M. (Bovee) Hendrickson; brother, Alton Bovee; sister-in-law, Ellen (Jacobs) Bovee; brother-in-law, Carl Hendrickson; a nephew, Stephen Bovee; and siblings that died in infancy.
Fred will be honored at a graveside service including Masonic and military honors at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at the Coquille Masonic Cemetery in Coquille.
Arrangements are with Musgrove Family Mortuary in Coquille, Ore.
