Frederic M. Malone, age 57, of Virginia, Minn., and formerly of Arvada, Colo., passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2022, at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, Minn.
He was born to Mark and Jacqueline Malone on April 26, 1965, in Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Fred had a loving and compassionate soul and was the first to offer help when needed. Fred loved his time at Lake Vermilion. Fred was a musician and played drums in a band. He collected music from many genres from classical to heavy metal. Fred was and avid reader and had an innate understanding of how things worked and enjoyed fixing, repairing or building and was a collector of all kinds of things. He had a great sense of humor and knew what joke to crack to get the room laughing. He Volunteered for the Salvation Army. They valued his hard work, helping to serve people, move goods, and helped wherever he could. He enjoyed helping those in need with food and housing.
Fred is survived by his father: Mark Malone (Sandy Morris); and sisters: Gretchen Malone-Martin (Michael Martin), Julia Malone Fajardo (Julio Fajardo), and Laura Malone (Ed Pallis); and his niece: Molly Malone.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia. Major Brenda Pittman will be the officiant. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
