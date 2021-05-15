Fred C. Calligure

Fred Charles Calligure, 76, Sauk Rapids, Minn., died Friday, May 14, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital.
He was born Jan. 29, 1945, in Hibbing, Minn., to Frank and Jane (Merhar Boitz) Calligure. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1963. Fred served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967 and was stationed in Germany. In 1970, Fred graduated from Bemidji State College with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Fred taught in the St. Cloud School District from 1971 to 2002. On July 19, 1975, he was united in marriage to Kathy Barnhart in Rochester, Minn. Their union was blessed with a son, Greg, and a daughter, Gina. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, cards, joking around and having a good time.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Calligure of Sauk Rapids; son, Greg Calligure of Missouri City, Texas; daughter, Gina (Jacob) Anderson of Anapolis, Brazil; sister, Julie Calligure of Duluth, Minn.; brother, Eugene (Claire) Calligure of Kenosha, Wis; and grandchildren: Oliver, Ari, Gabriel and Sofia Anderson and Andrew Calligure.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Calligure; and daughter-in-law, Anouchka Calligure.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Livestream is also available for viewing on the Benson Funeral Home Website. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.