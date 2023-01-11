Fred “Buck” Flankey, of Clarksville, Tenn., passed away peacefully Dec. 16, 2022.
He was born Jan. 17, 1938, in Virginia, Minn., to Fred and Virginia Flankey. Fred “Buck” graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1957. He married Beverly Samppala in Mountain Iron, and before his passing they were married 63 years.
He served in the National Guard for 8 years. Fred worked as a draftsman for 2 years before getting his degree in teaching. He taught elementary education in Cloquet, Minn., for 26 years. He was a coach for the Cloquet Rifle Team for many years. After retiring from teaching, he continued his hobby of carpentry while living on Lake Vermilion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Fred and Beverly lived in Minnesota until 2007 when they moved to Tennessee to be closer to their grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Virginia Saari and Susan Wilson; brother-in-laws, Mike Golden, Dwight Wilson.
He will be missed by his wife, Beverly; children Steve (Laurie) Flankey, Todd (Carrie) Flankey, and Dale Flankey; sisters, Kathy Golden, Laura( Duane) Lahde; granddaughters, Stacy (Eric) Scism and Amber (Stephen) Owens; 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Fred’s life will be held in Minnesota in the spring of 2023.
