Franklyn Angelo Chida of Duluth, Minn., was lifted up on eagle’s wings into the arm of his savior Jesus on March 6, 2022.
Frank lived his 92 years with zest and curiosity for life. His adventures include sailing the Great Lakes in the Merchant Marine, serving as Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force in Korea, and the grandest adventure of all - raising a family of five children, with his loving wife Martha, in Virginia, Minnesota.
Our beloved dad was grandpa to numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, stepfather, and step grandfather. Frank was a friend to many whose lives he touched with his kindness, generosity, and sacrificial giving especially for those in need. His uncanny ability to compute mathematical equations in his head was a force to be reckoned with, especially if we were playing cards! He loved telling corny jokes and he had so many of them (ugh!) Dad had a lifelong love of nature, family picnics - winter, and summer – he was famous for taking all the neighborhood kids and us swimming and then to Dairy Queen. My dad often brought home Canelakes Candy and soon became lifelong friends with the Canelakes family. We learned to savor the simple joys of daily life from example. He made friends with ease, befriending everyone he met. The world was a kinder place with him in it.
In 1981, after the untimely death of his beloved wife Martha, he moved to Arizona where he met his second wife, Shirley. While living in the Sonoran Desert his boyhood passion for geology flourished, where he happily hunted rocks, searched for Weaver’s needle and panned for gold. Our dad could look at any rock and give the scientific name for it. He was truly the “Rock Man.“
Our father’s legacy of love includes five children: Sharon (Rob) Opitz, Diane (Rick Martin) McGarry, David Chida, Tracy (Darrel) Baker. He was predeceased by his first wife, Martha, our most loving mother; daughter, Bonnie (Randy) Wabik; and second wife, Shirley. The gentle, humble man was proud of each of his children and grandchildren. He was one of a kind. He loved Jesus, lived joyfully, hopefully, and was ever faithful.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Sunrise Funeral home followed by 12 p.m. service.
