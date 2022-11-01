Franklin Guy Gornick
July 8, 1949 — October 30, 2022
Franklin Guy Gornick, age 73, longtime resident of Soudan, MN died peacefully October 30, 2022 in his home with family at his side.
He was born July 8, 1949 in Biwabik, MN, the son of Martin and Miriam (Sipola) Gornick. Frank was united in marriage to Jorgine Kregness on February 1, 1975, in Tower, MN.
Frank worked as a Millwright for US Steel Minntac for 33 years. He was a member of the Breitung VFD, was a charter member of the Tower-Soudan Jaycees, the Vermilion Range Old Settlers Association and he coached little league baseball. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, picking blueberries, walking his dogs and making his daily rounds.
Frank is survived by his wife: Jorgine; his mother: Miriam Gornick; children: Nichole (Bryan) Chiabotti, Aaron Gornick, and Jillian (Mike) Anderson all of Soudan; father-in-law: Warren (Kathy) Kregness; siblings: Martin A. Gornick, Bernadette Hendrickson, Carmen (Robert) Dale, and Dominique Schumacker; grandchildren: Bria (Chase Kleppe) Chiabotti, Jared Chiabotti, Jacie (Brandon Sersha) Lakoskey, Joey (Brant Boutto) Lakoskey, Kaden Gornick, Kaleb Gornick, Chloe Anderson, and Jack Anderson; brothers and sisters-in-law: Barb (Steve)Burgess, Karen (Ward) Patterson, Scott (Marilyn) Kregness; nieces and nephews: Cheri (Dean) DeBeltz, Alaina (Dustin) George, Allison (Ryan) Harasyn, Brynn Patterson, Sean (Allie) Kregness, Sara (Steve) Colberg, Jerry Hendrickson, Troy Hendrickson, Tara Schumacker, and Brianna Schumacker; and extended family friends.
He was preceded in death by his father: Martin; and mother-in-law: Rena Kregness.
A family-directed Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Breitung Community Center.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
