Franklin Delano Hackley

Franklin Delano Hackley, 88, of Bear River, passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Bear River Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church.

