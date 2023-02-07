Franklin D. Anselmo
Franklin D. Anselmo, 82, longtime resident of Bigfork, Minn., died Friday, February 3, 2023, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, Minn.
Franklin D. Anselmo
Franklin D. Anselmo, 82, longtime resident of Bigfork, Minn., died Friday, February 3, 2023, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, Minn.
He was born June 5, 1940, to Frank and Agnes (Apitz) Anselmo in Grand Rapids, Minn. Frank grew up in Keewatin, Minn. After high school Frank went on to achieve a master’s degree in Education. He was employed as a schoolteacher and eventually principal for ISD 318 throughout his illustrious career. He married Noreen (Dominichetti) Anselmo on November 30, 1963. Together they raised a wonderful family of 7 children. Frank was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Bigfork, also Bigfork Lions Club for 40 plus years, Swampsiders Snowmobile Club, and Minnesota Deer Hunters Association. He was a firearms safety instructor for 30 plus years. He was notably an author of a series of books, a painter, but most of all, his greatest accomplishment was his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors, deer hunting, duck hunting and was an avid fisherman.
Frank is survived by his wife, Noreen Anselmo, Bigfork, Minn., his seven children, John (Sonya) Anselmo, Warroad, Minn., Gregory “Moe” (Kimberly Powell) Anselmo, Bigfork, Minn, Annemarie Anselmo-Kobal, Bigfork, Michelle (Randy) Patten, Northome, Minn., Gino (Sandra) Anselmo, Bigfork, Aimee (Mike) Rahier, Bigfork, and Carissa (Adam) Anselmo-Radel, Nashwauk, Minn., sister, Joy Haugen, Balsam, Minn., sister-in-law, Jennifer (Dick) Sackett, Grand Rapids, 19 beloved grandchildren, Jaymie, Michael, Jared, Nicholas, Jayden, Gianna, Anthony, Patrick, Rhyley, Joseph, Desiree‘, Christopher, Victor, Jack, Daniel, Gabrielle, Rowen, Frankie, and Lucia, one great-grandchild, Silas with 2 more on the way, along with his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Agnes, and sister, Margaret “Chi Chi” Sinclair.
Funeral services for Frank will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church. The Rev. Fr. Jeremy Bock will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the noon Mass at the church on Saturday. A private family interment is planned for Spring. The family would like any flowers ordered from Timber Rose Floral and Gifts, 218-743-6315, 202 Main Avenue, Bigfork, MN, 56628.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.