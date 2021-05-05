Frank William Watkinson

Frank William Watkinson, 90, of International Falls, Minn., died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Funeral mass was conducted at St. Thomas Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 5, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery.

