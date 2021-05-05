Frank William Watkinson, 90, of International Falls, Minn., died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Funeral mass was conducted at St. Thomas Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 5, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
To send flowers to the family of Frank Watkinson, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.