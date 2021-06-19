Frank “Sonny” Erjavec died peacefully on June 16, 2021, in the home he built and lived in for 67 years.
Frank was born June 3, 1929, to Frank and Frances (Snidarich) Erjavec. Frank’s family lived on lower Hayes Street until moving to Spruce Hill in 1932. In 1934, the family moved to a farm on Peary Road in Fayal Township and Frank resided there until 1953. Frank graduated from Eveleth High School in 1947 and from Eveleth Junior College in 1949. He joined the National Guard in 1947 and was activated by President Truman in 1950. He served at Camp Rucker in Alabama for one year.
Frank met his wife, Margaret Ann Martin on Sept. 3, 1950, at 8 p.m. outside Henley’s Café in Virginia. They dated for 19 days in a row until he had to attend a National Guard meeting. They married in 1952 and together, Frank and Margaret Ann raised seven children in the home they built in Fayal Township.
Frank worked for Oliver Mining Company (later known as US Steel) from 1950-1984. He worked at Extaca Plant in Virginia; Pilot Taconite in Mt. Iron; then at Minntac, starting as General Laborer and retiring as a General Foreman. Frank taught electrical apprenticeship courses at both Eveleth and Hibbing Vocational Schools. Frank was well known in Fayal Township for doing needed jobs from snow plowing to digging basements to electrical wiring. In 1965, Frank purchased a farm and added beef farming to his resume. He served as secretary for the St. Louis Valley Livestock Association for 30 years. Frank served as Fayal Township Clerk from 1956 – 1962 and was elected Township Supervisor from 1986 – 1990.
Frank was an active member of Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth, serving on the Lay Board, Finance Council, and Remodeling Committee. He also served as a Lector and was a member of the church choir.
Music was a huge part of Frank’s life. On Mother’s Day 1956, he joined the church choir as a surprise for his mother and sang in the choir for 64 years. He sang tenor with the Slovenian Men’s Choraleers, St. Cecilia Choir, Eveleth Male Chorus, Funeral Choir, and was an original member of Fr. Perkovich’s Polka Mass. The extensive travels with the Polka Mass and multiple trips to visit family in Slovenia added to his lifelong pride and love of all things Slovenian- the people, food, and music of his heritage. Frank could often be heard playing his button box at family gatherings or just sitting on his front steps. He also serenaded family on his keyboard.
Frank was a member of Eveleth Elks Lodge 1172, Knights of Columbus Frank A. Mancina Council #2583, KSKJ Lodge #59 and Eveleth Heritage Committee. Frank loved to be outdoors and loved gardening. He was especially known for his prolific pole beans and raspberries. He loved watching his and his son’s cattle roaming the fields, birds at the bird feeders, and the herds of deer crossing the front yard. He often said he didn’t need to leave home because he had a million-dollar view from his living room window. He was proud to have so many of his children and grandchildren living close to him and attributed it to good planning on his part.
Frank is survived by his daughters, Rachel Sumoso, Kathryn Erjavec (John Rodorigo), Mary Erjavec, Amy (Joe) Brazerol, and Emily (James) Lozinski; son, Michael (Debra) Erjavec; 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; sister, Nancy Gersich; brothers, Joe (Clara) Erjavec and Ron Erjavec.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann; his parents; brother, Anton; sister, Frances; son, Charles Erjavec; and granddaughter, Anna Rodorigo.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m., Monday, June 21, at Resurrection Catholic Church. Celebrant will be Fr. Charles P. Flynn. A rosary led by the Knights of Columbus will begin at 9:15 a.m.
Visitation will follow until the time of the service. To view the service online go to: https://youtu.be/GNEplOaJUOY.
Interment will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
Frank’s family would like to thank the Fairview Range Hospice team for the loving care provided to him and the family; especially Zach, Miranda, Carrie, Sarah, Ed, and Jane. Memorials are preferred to Fairview Range Hospice, 1101 East 37th Street, Suite 27, Hibbing, Minnesota 55746 or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook online and leave a memorial message, go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
