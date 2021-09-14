Frank R. Orazem, 72, of Milwaukee passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Son of the late Rudy and the late Ann Orazem. Brother of Carol (Ronald) Klafka. Uncle of Jennifer (Dennis) Wierzba and Jesse (Emily) Klafka. Great-uncle of Kira. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Retired employee of Lincoln Savings and Loan and Thomas More High School. Member of CFU Sloga 1994.

Graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to CFU Sloga Scholarship Fund appreciated.

