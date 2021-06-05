Frank Mathew Jaeger, passed away at the age of 86 on June 3 at his home in Babbitt. He was born on October 23, 1934, to Frank and Mary (Musich) Jaeger in Ely, Minn. He was a 1952 graduate of Ely High School, attended Vermilion Junior College, then graduated from the University of MN School of Pharmacy in 1956.
Frank married Lorraine (Snell) on Sept. 29, 1956, in Ely. They moved to Babbitt in 1959 where he owned Babbitt Drug and worked as the pharmacist for 52 years.
Frank was very active in many community organizations over the past 60 years.
Frank is survived by his children, Connie (Curt) Koivisto, Carleen (John) Flint, Mike (Sandy) Jaeger, Jim (Kevin) Jaeger, Mary (Mark) Bodine; daughter-in-law, Theresa Jaeger; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great -grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; son, Richard; and granddaughter, Melissa.
Services will be held on Tuesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Babbitt, with a visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow at Argo Cemetery and then a celebration of life at the Junction Inn and Suites.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.