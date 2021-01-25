Frank M. Curry, 66, of Eveleth died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on July 30, 1954, in Madelia, Minn., to Arden and Viola (Messal) Curry. Frank graduated from Virginia High School. Following graduation, Frank enlisted in the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Virginia. Frank worked in the construction business, retiring at age 55.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, camping and spending time in the Boundary Waters. He caught many big fish.
Frank is survived by brothers, Ken (Marilyn) Curry of Eveleth; Richard (Judy) Curry of Virginia; sisters, Cheryl (Gene) Dunn of Iron, Laura Denny of Eveleth; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend and fishing partner, John.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Steven.
The family would like to thank the staff at Waterview Woods for the care given to Frank.
Family graveside services will be held at a later date in Eveleth Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
