Frank Lopp

Frank Lopp, 96, longtime resident of Gilbert, died peacefully at home on August 14, 2022.

Frank was born in Gilbert on April 16, 1926, to Frank and Josephine (Babich) Lopp. He graduated from Gilbert High School in 1944 and enlisted in the Army Air Forces. He served in the European Theater with the 9th Air Force as a tail gunner on a B-24.

