Frank Lopp, 96, longtime resident of Gilbert, died peacefully at home on August 14, 2022.
Frank was born in Gilbert on April 16, 1926, to Frank and Josephine (Babich) Lopp. He graduated from Gilbert High School in 1944 and enlisted in the Army Air Forces. He served in the European Theater with the 9th Air Force as a tail gunner on a B-24.
Frank was married on July 14, 1951, to Yvonne Leif, and they had five children, Nancy (John) Murray, Frank (Liz) Lopp, Diane (Dale) Wurzinger, Patti (Randy) Troendle and Mark Lopp.
After 37 years of service, Frank retired from U.S. Steel as a planner.
Frank had 12 grandchildren, Jade, Effie and Jacob Johnson, MacKenzie and Jerrad Lopp, Zachary (Meredith) and Nick (Jenn) Skalko, Becca (Tyler) Bair, Tyler Troendle, Christopher Fox-Lopp, Jordan and Darby Lopp. He also had 11 great-grandchildren, Walter, Frederick and Harriet Skalko, William, Harlie, Evengeline and Thatcher Bair, David Frank and Daniel Fox-Lopp, Noah Skalko and Leona Johnson.
Frank was a life member of George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post 4456 of Gilbert, Knights of Columbus, DAV, Honor Guard and Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson American Legion Post 239 of Virginia. He was a charter member of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. He was also a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert. Frank was a proud driver for veterans being treated at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis and was also privileged to participate in the Honor Flight to visit the veterans’ memorials in Washington, D.C.
Frank enjoyed family gatherings, spending time at his cabin on Lake Vermilion, traveling to Europe and Hawaii and many states throughout the USA and was an enthusiastic Vikings and Twins fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Frances Lopp and Mary Novak.
Frank is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew. He was loved, honored, and respected by his family and many others. He will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, with visitation starting at 1 p.m., at Mueller-Bies Funeral Home, 7050 Lake Drive, Lino Lakes, Minn. 55014. Private family burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Gilbert VFW Post 4456, Box 695, Gilbert MN 55741 or to a charity of choice are preferred.
