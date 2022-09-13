Frank Joseph Skoff, 96, of Hermantown, Minn., passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Edgewood Vista.
Frank was born in Eveleth, Minn., to John Sr and Rose (Sersha) Skoff on Jan. 13, 1926. He went to Eveleth High School and graduated in 1944. He worked as a facilities maintenance worker at Miller Dwan Hospital for 22 years. Frank enjoyed working on his 40-acre property cutting wood and milling his own lumber at his beloved home at Barrs Lake. He also enjoyed helping his wife Carol with the huge garden they had at their home, supplying the family/friends with vegetables. He also enjoyed the numerous fishing trips with his brothers John, Tony and his nephews each summer. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed his family and friends. There was never a dull moment with Frank.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Rozanne (Larry) Stephenson; son, Joe (Ann) Skoff; granddaughter, Mary Melissa (Koby) Bottjen; grandson, Jim (Jade) Lee; great-grandchildren, Koby Jr. and Madeline Bottjen; brother, Tony (Barbara) Skoff; and many nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Nemanick) Skoff; parents; and brother, John Skoff.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Edgewood Vista.
Visitation to be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, and Funeral Service with Military Honors to follow at 11 a.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, 4820 Howard Gnesen Rd.
