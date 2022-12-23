Frank Joseph Omersa, 78, of Gilbert, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, Minn.
He was born Sept. 17, 1944, in Virginia, Minn., to Joseph and Katherine (Umolac) Omersa. He was a 1962 graduate of Gilbert High School and then began working for Erie Mining Company. On Aug. 16, 1969, he married Judith Truman in Gilbert. He continued working for LTV Steel and retired as a Mining Supervisor at United Taconite in 2010.
Frank was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and tending to his flowers.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; daughter, Karri (Steve) Schutte of Gilbert; son, David (Tamie) Omersa of Shawnee, Kan.; grandson, Justin Schutte; canine companions: Frankie, Claire and Ruby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Katherine; sisters: Barbara, Jeannie and Patsy; best friend and cousin, Bob Debeltz.
Frank’s family would like to thank the staff of Edgewood Vista and Caring Edge Hospice Staff for the excellent care given to him during his time spent there.
Mass of Christian Burial for Frank will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.28, 2 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish as celebrant. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert and will continue for one hour prior to the mass at church on Wednesday. Burial will be at a later date in the Gilbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
