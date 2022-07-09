Frank Joseph Klima, age 94, of Virginia, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
He was born Feb. 20, 1928, in Buck Lake, Mich., the son of Albert and Stella (Chojnacki) Klima and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mine Engineering from Michigan Tech, Class of 1954. Frank served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Kittson. He was employed by US Steel until 1966 when he began to sell mining explosives and drill bits. In 1972 Frank founded the Superior Rock Bit Company.
Frank is survived by children: Dave (Judy) Klima of Gilbert and Mary (Tom) Ewens of Blaine; significant other: Betty Hagen of Hibbing; grandchildren: Aaron (Amy) Klima, Kristina (Brandon) Wudinich, Kelly (David) Surla, Saul (Amber) Phillips, Megan (Jim) Barg, and Katherine (Joel) Jelenski; siblings: Stanley (Mary Ellen) Klima and Nancy Horansky all of Ohio; son-in-law: Andy Phillips of Woodbury; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Rita Klima Bowen; daughter: Michelle Phillips; grandson: Wendell Phillips; and eight siblings.
At Frank’s request, no formal services will be held.
The Klima family wishes to thank Edgewood Vista and Caring Edge Hospice Staff for the care and concern shown to Frank.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Klima as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.