Frank John Brula
Frank John Brula, 86, of Babbitt and Coal Point, Lake Vermilion, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023, at Essentia Health- Virginia Hospital following the 14 day fight of his life to conquer a bacterial infection and complications which ravaged his body.
On January 23, 1937, Frank was born in Tower, Minn., the first of (4) boys born to Frank (Nina) and Doris (Desannoy) Brula and grew up proud to be a “Tower Boy” of Slovenian and French heritage. He was raised in a loving, giving, hardworking, stable home where he learned respect, a tremendous work ethic, the value of a dollar, and the value of getting an education. Some of Frank’s earliest jobs were driving dump truck and working at his Uncle Dave’s Service Station where he learned valuable skills which would allow him to problem solve and fix anything in his lifetime. He also had the unique opportunity of logging with a team of horses one winter. Frank graduated from Tower High School in 1955 and went on to attend Vermilion Junior College (traveling by school bus between Tower and Ely), St. Cloud State College where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching (on Tuesdays he ate cheap dented can meals), and then proudly received his Master’s Degree from North Dakota State University, after spending (5) summers in a program sponsored by the National Science Foundation. His first Chemistry, Physics, and Math teaching position was for (3) years in Barnum where he began establishing his legend as a teacher and he followed it up with (30) years in Babbitt. Teaching became a passion for Frank. He set the expectations high as he valued his students, he was in total command of his subject matter, he had the incredible ability to clearly explain himself, and he had an uncanny knack for presenting concepts by comparisons to realistic and often funny life situations that etched understanding for a lifetime (jello in a room; projectile out a car window; aluminum boat on the water). Frank found great joy knowing that he had positively influenced successful career choices and helped to build solid foundations for many students, and greatly appreciated the written notes of thanks and kind words of appreciation he received over the years. Students often said he taught invaluable life lessons as well! Many thanks to Frank, too, for having served as our Union President for a lengthy period of time; he fought long and hard for us.
When thinking about Frank, the enormity of the family cabin property on Coal Point of Lake Vermilion stands large. To think that everything it represents was built with blood, sweat and tears by his dad, mom, and his brothers, as they tore down old buildings to sell what they could to make extra money during hard times and to use what they could to build the deeply meaningful/sentimental structures. Since Frank retired from teaching in 1995, six months of each year have been spent living at the cabin and six months living in Babbitt. Cabin life is simple and basic where joy and happiness are measured by such intangibles as standing in the sauna window drinking a beer and listening to tunes, grilling in the boatslip, sitting around a campfire on the point, and, for Frank, working tirelessly to keep everything going. Thank you, Frank, for all that you have done to preserve and share the beauty, tranquility and lifestyle of the cabin. May your strong legacy guide us going forward.
As a young boy, Frank developed a genuine passion for trapping and it continued throughout his life. In fact, at age 84, he still trapped 200 beaver!! He was an informed and knowledgeable trapper who enjoyed time outdoors during all the different trapping seasons whether he was scouting, laying down iron, or checking traps/snares. He was skilled and meticulous at putting up his own fur. He was a wealth of information and had a multitude of colorful stories to tell. He was proud not only of his time in the field, but of his time as a Co-Director of the Minnesota Trapping Association(MTA) for District 1, of his status as a Certified MTA Trapping Instructor, of his leadership with the Pine Marten Nesting Box Building Project, and for his mentoring of young trappers. In addition, in his younger days, he was an avid walleye and lake trout fisherman having caught various lunkers. He was also fortunate to have had success bagging a moose in both the US and in Canada.
When reflecting upon Frank’s 86 quality years, one life altering and incredible event occurred on August 26, 1985 when he was united in marriage at Coal Point to the love of his life, Linda Korhonen, who then became Linda Korhonen-Brula. They formed a union which included the bonus of (2) stepchildren for Frank, Stepdaughter, Kaija, and Stepson, Mathew. It turned out to be a family dynamic that brought a great deal of learning, fun, happiness, and joy to the four of us. Frank respected that he was a stepdad to the kids and it was upon that foundation that relationships grew, thrived and found incredible value and satisfaction. Over time, (4) grandchildren were added to the family…9-year-old Graham, 8-year-old Eero, 7-year-old Brielle, and 6-year-old Airi. Grandpa Frank or Grandpa Goofy as he was called reached them in the most unique ways. He was the one who could get them to haul sauna wood, stack lumber, pick up pine cones, crush cans, or rake the beach and they would think they were having fun(when the rest of us tried to cajole them into doing these activities they were chores). On the flip side of the coin, he would take them tubing, for boat rides, for four-wheeler rides, or get them enthused while he read aloud to them from the Wall Street Journal. He definitely left his mark upon all of us.
As we say our final goodbyes, Frankie J., thank you for the wonderful years we had together, for your bigger then life personality, for your contagious laugh, for your fascinating stories, for your love of our Airedale, Rusty, for your keen mind, and for making our family unit so strong and caring! For a life well lived, rest in peace and we will let your legacy guide us and strengthen us in years to come.
Frank is survived by his wife, Linda; stepchildren, Kaija (husband, Jan, children, Eero and Airi), and Matt (wife, Angie, children, Graham and Brielle) and, brother, Tom (wife, Peggy), (2) Godsons, Jim Mustonen and Andy Brula, several cousins/spouses and a niece, and a multitude of good friends too numerous to name. Thank you to all! You meant the world to Frank.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Nina and Dorie, his brothers David and Fred, both sets of grandparents who influenced his life greatly, and by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, (as per Frank’s wishes) at the Tower Catholic Church in Tower, Minn., with Visitation at 9 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
