Frank Jerome Akins, 86, formerly of Ely, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Vermillion Senior Living in Tower, Minn.
He was born May 4, 1935, in Duluth, Minn., to Herbert and Angela (Deyak) Akins. Frank attended high school in Two Harbors and Ely, graduating in 1954 from Ely High School. On June 22, 1957, he married Josephine Zaic.
Frank went on to work for Reserve Mining Company in Babbitt, Minn., as a blaster from 1955-1986 and LTV Steel from 1988-1997. In-between jobs he taught driver’s training and drove school bus and also coached girls basketball.
Frank and his father Herb picked pine boughs and Josephine made wreaths for 20 years every fall. Frank and Josephine also delivered the Minneapolis Star Tribune and USA Today to local stores in the Ely area.
Frank is survived by his children, Doreen Lewis (the late Thomas Lewis) of Melbourne, Fla., Frank Akins (the late Shelley Akins) of Soudan, Minn., and Mary Jo (Todd) Romanoski of Hudson, Wis.; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Akins Sr.; mother, Angela (Deyak) Akins; wife Josephine (Zaic) Akins; and brother, Herbert Akins Jr.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely with visitation being held one half hour prior to the service at the church.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.