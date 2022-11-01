Frank J. Tancabel
May 18, 1928—October 12, 2022
Frank J. Tancabel, 94, of Chisholm, Minn., passed away peacefully on Oct.12, 2022, at Heritage Manor.
Born May 18, 1928, Frank was a lifelong resident and local icon of Chisholm.
The youngest of four brothers born to immigrant parents, Frank grew up on Central Avenue in Chisholm. He learned to appreciate the value of a hard-earned penny, a home-cooked meal, and a good glass of vino.
Frank was a proud graduate of Chisholm High School, graduating in 1946. It was there that he met his sweetheart, Elaine, who he married on August 12, 1950, after finishing barber school. In 1951, he opened Frankie’s Barbershop on Lake Street, which he owned and operated for over 20 years. One of the highlights of his career was cutting the hair of MLB Hall of Famer Ted Williams.
Frank appreciated the value of an education, and at the age of 34 with four children at home, he decided to return to college to earn his teaching degree. After graduating from the University of Minnesota Duluth and with two more children in tow, he went on to teach in the Keewatin School District for 22 years.
Frank’s faith was very important to him. He served on the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church council, was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus, usher, and member of both choirs. He spent many hours in the church kitchen prepping pasties and spaghetti and meatballs for various fundraisers. He also served on the Chisholm City Council and HUD council.
Over the years, Frank found joy in fishing, golfing, curling, and first and foremost, dancing with Elaine. Both were original members of the Starlighters Dance Club. He was an avid swimmer, proud to have achieved 100-mile status. Frank loved to cook and enjoyed making potica and apple strudel with Elaine. His love for travel took the two of them to Croatia, Italy, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and other locations.
Frank was a people person through and through. He was a great talker and would talk to anyone, anywhere. He had a smile for everyone and will be fondly remembered for the twinkle in his eye, his warmth, his helping hand, his positivity, his dry sense of humor, and most importantly, his love for his family.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents John and Josephine; brothers John, Lou Tan, and Milko (infant); and granddaughter Annie Lynch.
Frank is survived by his lovely bride of 72 years, Elaine; six children whom he loved dearly: Nancy Lynch (Bob), Terry Tancabel (Char), Diane Hockinson (Mick), Joanne Leustek (Charlie), Patty Thompson (Mike), Laurie Fosnacht (Don); 16 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, November 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 113 4th St SW, Chisholm, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Chisholm.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
