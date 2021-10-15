Frank J. Korpi, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
He was born June 28, 1938 in Soudan, Minn., the only child of Gust “Gibby” Korpi and Sylvia (Makela) Korpi. Frank graduated from Soudan High School in 1956 and Ely JC in 1958. Frank served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1965 serving in both stateside and overseas posts. He was a devoted lifelong supporter of military veterans and volunteered much of his time to greeting veterans on honor flights.
Frank married his soulmate, Eunice Harju, in 1962 and they remained together for the rest of Frank’s life. They had nine children: Tim Korpi of Soudan, Minn.; Scott Korpi (Sherry) of Land O Lakes, Fla.; Rhonda McConnell of Tampa, Fla.; Douglas Korpi of Mountain Iron, Minn.; Amy Curfman (Kevin) of Palo, Minn.; Melanie Korpi of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Lyle Korpi (Rosemie) of Lutz, Fla.; Alan Korpi (Barbara) of Jupiter, Fla., and Ryan Korpi of Mountain Iron all of whom survive. He has eight grandchildren: David Tedman (Harmony), Steven Solkela, Kirsten McConnell, Nicholas Korpi, Noah Korpi, Nolan Korpi, Audrey Curfman and Zach Curfman; and two great grandchildren, John Tedman and Ellie Curfman. He was a devoted grandpa and loved to hear about all of his kids and grandkids achievements. He was an exceptional role model and always generous with his time, no one ever left his presence feeling slighted. His greatest passion was for family for which he left an enduring legacy.
Frank was an avid outdoorsman. He helped his father and mother build a cabin on Ely Island on Lake Vermilion in the 1940s and it remained his favorite place to engage with all of his family and friends throughout his entire life. His final resting place will forever be Soudan and Ely Island.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother and numerous aunts and uncles.
A celebration of Frank’s life is being planned for the spring or summer of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in Frank’s name to the Honor Flight Network at honorflight.org. Anyone wishing to share a memory of Frank is invited to post or comment on; https://padlet.com/RememberingFrank/2021
