Frank J. Greene, 93, Hermantown, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Edgewood Vista in Hermantown.
Frank was born Aug. 26, 1928, to Frank and Ella (Witherspoon) Green in Shelton, Wash. After school, Frank proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during WWII, and the Korean War. He achieved MSGT during his duty. He later joined the National Guard in Hibbing, Minn. Frank was employed as a Welder with Hanna Mining Company. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. There he served as an elder and Deacon at the church. He was a life member of the DAV, life member of the VFW Post 8510 in Hibbing, the Masonic Lodge 255 in Hibbing, the local steelworkers union, and the Hibbing Lodge of Perfection. Frank held his private pilots license with a commercial rating. He enjoyed spending time hunting, gardening, traveling, and especially his family, and was known as an avid reader.
Frank is survived by his children, Sandra (Richard) Myers, Duluth, Minn., Barbara Winston, Dallas, Texas, and Frank (Kelly) Greene Jr., Cummings, Iowa; six grandchildren: David (Miranda) Myers, Cohasset, Minn., Jesse (Janessa) Kringle, Hibbing, Kristian (Haley) Myers, Duluth, Samara Vaccarella, Dallas, Texas, Camren (Meridith Haas) Greene, Chicago, Ill., and Samual Greene, Cummings, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Axell and Beaux; and his niece and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Greene; parents, Frank and Ella; and his sister, Ginger Peterson.
Funeral services for Frank will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. Katie Larson will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the church on Friday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing, with Military Honors accorded by the Mid-Range Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Lighthouse for the Blind, 4505 West Superior Street, Duluth, MN 55807, or to Caring Edge Hospice located at; 4195 Westberg Road, Hermantown, MN, 55811.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
