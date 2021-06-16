Frank J. Erjavec, 92, of Fayal Township died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 at Resurrection Catholic Church.

Rosary at 9:15 a.m. followed by visitation until the time of the service.

Burial in Eveleth Cemetery. A complete notice to follow.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.

