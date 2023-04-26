Frank J. Bislow
Frank John Bislow, age 100, of Virginia, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Essentia Health in Virginia, Minn.
Frank J. Bislow
Frank John Bislow, age 100, of Virginia, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Essentia Health in Virginia, Minn.
Frank was born on February 8, 1923, to Rose T. and Peter W. Bislow in Superior, Wis. He grew up with his family in Two Harbors, Minn., where he was a standout on the high school basketball team. While in high school, he was hired by the Duluth, Missabe and Iron Range Railroad Company. He served in the US Army during WWII in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska. He also attended Duluth Business University. Frank met Marilyn Bennett in Duluth, and they were married on October 6, 1962. They raised their girls in Virginia, Minn. Frank retired from the railroad as a Trainmaster after serving 41 years. Frank and Marilyn loved to spend their retirement winters in Florida, Texas and later Arizona with their friends. In his younger years, Frank loved to fish, bowl and golf. He volunteered at the former Arrowhead Nursing Home in Virginia. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a former member of the Virginia Elks Lodge. In his later years, Frank loved to watch TV, eat at Jue’s, spend time with family, go for car rides and to the cabin on Lake Vermilion and gamble at Fortune Bay.
Frank was a man of great faith; there was nothing more important to him than his Catholic faith and his family.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Barbara (LeRoy) Hilde of Eveleth; grandchildren Christina (Steve) Snaza and their daughter Amelia of Somerset, WI; Kerry (Chet) Bishop and their children Owen, Harrison, Quade, Adeline and Knox of Rockford, Minn.; Emma Heikkila of White Bear Lake, MN; Karl (Emily) Hilde and their daughter Lyra of Columbia Heights, Minn.; Sam Hilde of Minneapolis, Eric Hilde of Aitkin, Minn., Andrew Larson and his family of Pennsylvania and Dana West and her family of New York, as well as his nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (2021); his daughter, Linda Bislow Larson (2005); his parents Rose and Peter, his sister Grace (Andrew) Kovalik and brothers Chester (Harriet) Bislow and Robert Bislow.
The family would like to thank all of Frank’s wonderful caregivers over the years at Edgewood Vista and Carefree Living, as well as the nurses at Essentia Health in Virginia.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia immediately after the service.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.