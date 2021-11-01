Frank J. Akins, 86, formerly of Ely, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Vermillion Senior Living in Tower, Minn.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Ely with visitation being held one half hour prior to the service at the church.

Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

