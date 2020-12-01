Frank Galaski, 97, of Virginia, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Mountain Iron.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1923, in Virginia, to Anthony and Frances (Bobula) Galaski, Sr. and grew up in Virginia, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1942.
Frank worked at Barnes Duluth Shipbuilding from June 1942 until June 1943. He entered the U.S. Navy in July of 1943, serving until March of 1946. He served in the Pacific with the 116th Seabee Battalion. His unit was attached to the 10th Army and the 5th Marine Division for the initial landing and occupation of Sasebo Kyushu Japan. Frank wore three different uniforms at that time.
He was united in marriage to Theresa Poderzay on June 10, 1950 in Tower, Minn., and worked as a lineman and service man for the Virginia Public Utilities, retiring in 1983 after 36 years of service.
Frank was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Pratt-Volden-Michelson-Anderson American Legion Post 239, Crellin-Tini VFW Post 1113, all of Virginia. He also served on the Calvary Cemetery Board for 30 years.
He had a great sense of humor. Frank enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, golf, polka music and sports. He dearly loved his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Theresa; his five children, Francine Merrell of Cedar, Minn., David Galaski of Virginia, Paul (Brenda) Galaski of Farmington, Minn., Joanne (Steve) Carson of Bellevue, Neb., and Mary (Brad) Halvorson of Castle Rock, Colo.; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bruno, Rudy, John, Anthony Jr.; sister, Sophie Karpenski; and two brothers and two sisters in infancy.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Diamond Willow in Mt. Iron and Essentia Hospice for the wonderful care and comfort given to him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Legion Post 239, P.O. Box 17, Virginia, MN 55792.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks will be required.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
