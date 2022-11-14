Frank Christopher Pengal
Frank Christopher Pengal, 37 of Esko, Minn., and formerly Hibbing, Minn., left this world all too soon when he passed away unexpectedly during his annual deer hunting trip.
Frank was born in Hibbing on Dec. 20, 1984, to Frank and Carol (Roehl) Pengal. Frank grew up on the Iron Range and graduated with honors from Hibbing High School class of 2003. He went on to attend Hibbing Community College and finished his schooling at University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Bioproducts and Biosystems Engineering. While attending school in the Twin Cities, Frank met his future partner, Katie Pease. The two were married years later and enjoyed their home and dogs in Esko. Frank worked as a utilities process engineer for Sappi at the Cloquet Mill. He loved his career and was endlessly passionate about his work. Frank found great joy in learning about processes and improving efficiency at work and at home. Frank loved everything about science, nature and engineering, and he would research things with deliberate dedication. Frank was unbelievably smart and simply brilliant. Frank was serious about his lawn care and took pride in designing and making raised garden beds, including ample space for raspberries. Frank loved flowers, trees, and plants of all kinds and was especially fond of his Venus fly trap collection. Frank was an avid outdoorsmen and hunter. His ability to remain calm and collected in any situation served him well as he never missed a shot. A proud Eagle Scout, Frank enjoyed everything about nature and liked to be well-prepared. Frank and Katie loved their annual BWCA canoe trips and spent many weekends enjoying family time with Frank’s parents at their family cabin outside of Ely, MN. Together with Katie, Frank loved living the simple life, listening to music, loving their dogs, playing games, and drinking a cold beer. He loved to sing whether in the car with Katie, at deer camp, or out at karaoke. Frank had a unique sense of humor and lived life without worrying about what others might think of his quirkiness or fashion sense. Frank was an instantly loveable person who loved and looked after his family and friends in his own special ways. Frank will be deeply missed by many.
Frank is survived by his partner, Katie Pease; and their two dogs, Max and Andi; loving parents, Frank and Carol Pengal; sister, Christina Pengal; and many adored aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
To celebrate Frank’s life, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Father Daniel Weiske will officiate. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to No Dog Left Behind—Minnesota Canine Rescue. Additionally, to honor Frank’s passion for engineering and interest in inspiring young learners, the family will be collecting donations to establish a scholarship fund to support Hibbing High School youth who wish to pursue engineering as a career.
