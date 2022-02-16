Life-long Hibbing resident Frank Catani passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
A graduate of Hibbing High School, Frank attended Hibbing Community College and served as the coach of the Hibbing Community College hockey team. In that role, he coached and mentored hundreds of young men for more than 25 years. The Cardinals won two national championships as well as six state championships, bringing great pride to the Hibbing community.
Frank lived the best life he could: a life enriched by family and countless friends whom he loved spending time with. Many special memories were made on the golf course with his son Tony, enjoying a sport they loved. Frank appreciated the many caring and compassionate healthcare workers and community members who touched his life over the years.
Frank’s legacy is that of a dedicated husband, father, coach and woodworker who generously donated his crafts to benefit the needs of others.
Above all, Frank was eternally grateful for his wonderful wife Juanita - by his side always - beautiful, inside and out.
Frank is survived by his wife of 59 years, Juanita Catani; daughter, Dina Catani (Robert) Fassino; son, Tony Catani; grandsons, Dominic Catani and Nico (Bryna) Fassino; great-grandson, Ignatius Fassino; and great-granddaughter, Marie Fassino.
Memorial donations to benefit Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice can be made at 1101 E. 37th St., Hibbing, MN 55746.
A private service for immediate family will take place at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers: Tony and Dominic Catani; Robert and Nico Fassino; and Ken Kapella and Roland Maki.
