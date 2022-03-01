When Butch entered heaven on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, he was reunited with his loving wife of 55 years, Rommy. Frank “Butch” P. Toldo, 81, of Chisholm, Minn., passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s in Duluth, Minn.
He was born on June 27, 1940, to John and Catherine (Micheletto)Toldo. Butch was united in marriage to Romelle “Rommy” Silvestri on Oct. 19, 1964. Butch was a member of the American Legion of Chisholm. He served in the MN National Guard and in the U.S. Navy as a mechanic on the USS Piedmont. He owned his own barbershop, Frankie’s Barber Shop, in Pike Lake, Minn. When his barber shop closed, he worked at Hibbing Taconite and retired in 2002 after 28 years. He enjoyed playing his banjos, guitars, and harmonica. He was a truly gifted craftsman spending most of his retirement woodworking, making unique willow canes, and beautiful gifts for family and friends.
Butch is survived by his daughters: Cathy (Jack) Drummond, Carrie (Vince) Nelson, and Charlene (Jeff) Eskelson; Papa to: Kat (Shawn), Ashley, Blake, Gregory, David (Cy), Ryan, Breelynn, Gage, Jax, Julia, and Sophie.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers/sisters-in-law: Joe and Joan, John and Dee; and infant sister, Patricia; and nephew, David.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer as Celebrant.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.
Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by the Chisholm American Legion Press-Lloyd Post No. 247 and The Mid-Range Honor Guard at the church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.