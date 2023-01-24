Frank (Bill) William Lushine passed away on New Year’s Eve 2022.
He was born May 19, 1935, in Eveleth, Minn., to his parents Frank and Mary (Fink). He grew up in West Eveleth and was a graduate of Eveleth High School. He married Sharon Koski on February 24, 1968. They began their life together on the farm in Mountain Iron where he spent many hours hunting at “the shack” and later built their home on Hanke Lake where he enjoyed fishing and the sauna.
He had recently moved to Minneapolis, but, worked at Gilbert Gravel, US steel, and spent many years hauling scrap metal on the Iron Range before his retirement. He kept himself busy by woodworking and was especially fond of making birdhouses. He loved polka music, old cars and to play smear with his family. He never passed up a chance to play slots at the casino and was a die-hard Twins fan.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon and their four children: Jeremy Lushine, grandsons Justice and Gavin Lushine, Jason Lushine, Joshua Lushine (Anne), grandson Frederick Lushine and Jolene Warren (Patrick), and grandsons Oliver, Ethan, and Wes Warren.
A celebration of life will be held on the Iron Range in the Spring.
