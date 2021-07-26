Frank Bernard Olson, 73, of Bovey, Minn., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 19, 2021, from health complications at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Frank graduated from Proctor High school in 1965. He attended the University of Minnesota in Duluth, majoring in World History. Frank also served in the Minnesota Army National Guard 94th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. Frank worked for the Great Northern Railroad (Now: Burlington Northern Santa Fe) as a tower man in Superior, Wis., and was a long time train dispatcher (in Superior, Minneapolis and Fort Worth) all the way into his retirement in 2008. Frank's passion's were: history, geography, politics, traveling, cooking, fishing, nature, impacting lives and sharing his amazing stories. He created a fishing trip to Canada that was a yearly ritual for over 30 years. He loved planning the meals and preparing the meals while on the trip. Anyone that attended came out changed by the experience. Frank also made it a point to go on a trip to someplace new every year. Having traveled to more than 60 countries he loved to share his experiences and instill the lessons of life he's learned with others. He did what he could to make the world a little bit better around him.
Frank is survived by his sisters, Connie Male Olson and Jan Bloom; brother, Phillip Olson; many uncles, aunts and cousins. Aside from being survived by family, Frank also leaves behind a multitude of very close friends. "It's all in the music." and "Love is what the world needs." As Frank would say. Rest in peace our Dear Frank.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clifford Olson and Viola Bloom.
A celebration of life gathering to be arranged at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.