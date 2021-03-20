Frank A. Weiss, 102, of Virginia, formerly of Gilbert, died peacefully on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Waterview Pines in Virginia, Minn.
Frank was born on June 16, 1918, in El Rosa, Minn., to Joseph and Emma (Marthaler) Weiss, the middle of three children. Frank was a self-taught electrician and lineman. He started at Determan Construction from 1945-1952, and his career took him throughout the Midwest, including the main street lighting systems in Chisholm and Gilbert. Most recently, he was a lineman for Erie Mining Company, retiring in 1980, and an electrician for the City of Gilbert, retiring in 1998.
Frank fell for Virginia Determan, who faked a broken-down car, and on June 12, 1945, they were married in Sauk Centre, Minn. Following their marriage, the couple moved 11 times in 12 years. In 1952 they became Gilbert residents. They became members of St. Joseph’s Parish, where Frank was on the Financial Board and a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus for over 60 years, becoming an honorary life member. Frank is remembered as a loving, dedicated husband, father, and a humble friend to anybody he met. He was a hardworking individual who would go out of his way to help wherever he could. He loved volunteering his endless time and talent for St. Joseph’s Church, working in his bountiful garden, cheering for the Minnesota Twins, enjoying his Sunday Coffee Royals after mass, the Chmielewski Funtime Band, and Lawrence Welk, and Dairy Queen Creme de Menthe sundaes every Saturday night after delivering papers with his children. He also served as Grand Marshal of the Gilbert 4th of July parade, and “owned” 25’ of curbside just north of Nebraska Avenue during the annual parade. He is an example of everything his children and grandchildren strive to be.
Frank is survived by his children: Stephan (Shirley) Weiss of West Linn, Ore., Robert (Janet) Weiss of Batavia, Ill., Kenneth (Patricia) Weiss of Huntertown, Ind., James (Janice) Weiss of Brainerd, Minn., Kathy (Ken) Olson of International Falls, Minn., Thomas (Holly) Weiss of Pengilly, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by Virginia, his loving wife of 74 years; his parents, Joseph and Emma (Marthaler) Weiss; siblings, Joseph Weiss and Rose Merten.
We will miss you dearly, Dad. Tell Mom, Joey and Rosa we said “Hi!”
Funeral Mass for Frank will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert, with Fr. Charles Flynn as celebrant.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to the funeral, with recitation of the rosary at 11:30 a.m., also at St. Joseph’s.
Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Current COVID19 mandates of masks and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
