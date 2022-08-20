Frank A. Planton

Frank A. Planton, 82, of Soudan, Minn., passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all his family on Sunday, Aug.14, 2022.

Frank was born on Oct. 11, 1939, to Frank G. Planton and Angela (Yapel) Planton in Soudan, Minn. Frank graduated from Tower High School in 1957. In 1959 he started his career at Erie Mining Company where he completed his welding apprenticeship, was a welder for 14 years before becoming a supervisor. In 2001, after 42 years of service, he retired from LTV Steel. He was proud to work in the mines, and he cherished the friendships that he made throughout his career.

