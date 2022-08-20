Frank A. Planton, 82, of Soudan, Minn., passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all his family on Sunday, Aug.14, 2022.
Frank was born on Oct. 11, 1939, to Frank G. Planton and Angela (Yapel) Planton in Soudan, Minn. Frank graduated from Tower High School in 1957. In 1959 he started his career at Erie Mining Company where he completed his welding apprenticeship, was a welder for 14 years before becoming a supervisor. In 2001, after 42 years of service, he retired from LTV Steel. He was proud to work in the mines, and he cherished the friendships that he made throughout his career.
On Oct. 21, 1961, he married the love of his life, Maria Zoe Zupancich and started a family. Frank’s family was his priority. Frank and Zoe were blessed with five loving children and their families.
Frank had a love for the outdoors, which included hunting, fishing, and collecting rocks for Zoe’s and his rock gardens. His real passion was fishing. He loved to fish with his family and friends and enjoyed sharing fishing stories with everyone. Fall fishing and netting whitefish in late October brought Frank great enjoyment.
Frank was an avid gardener who maintained three large gardens for many years. He loved to can and pickle vegetables and always provided an abundance of food for his family. You would often find him outside tending to his gardens and making sure they would be ready for the fall harvest.
One of Frank’s joys in life was listening to Polka music. You could hear Frank’s polka music playing throughout the day. At night he would fall asleep listening to beautiful polka songs. Frank and Zoe also loved polka dancing and attended 36 polka festivals in Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Chicago.
Frank is survived by children: Margie (Rodney) Burgess, Frank J. (Carmen) Planton, John Planton, Mike Planton, and Annie (Tony) Tekautz; eight grandchildren: Carleen (Mike), Brian (Julia), Cole, Bradley, Leanne, Stefanie, Brent, and Nathan; and four great-grandchildren: Mason, Greyson, Noah, and Landon; sister, Mary Lou; sister in-law, Jana Planton; and many nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife, Zoe Planton of 60 years; parents, Frank and Angela Planton; his brother, Ray; and his brother in-law, Joseph Zupancich.
A very special thank you to the East Range Hospice Team. The family would also like to recognize nurse Jo for the exceptional care provided to our dad.
Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower with Rev. Fr. Beau Braun as celebrant, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia, Minn.
