Francisca “Rita” Minter, 69, of Chisholm died Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was born on Feb. 1, 1952 in Manila, Philippines.
A Celebration of Life for Rita will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Sharing of Memories at noon on Saturday, July 10, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. We welcome anyone attending to share stories during that time.
For a complete obituary please go to: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
