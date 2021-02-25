Frances Lorraine Wiebke

Frances Lorraine Wiebke, 81, of Apple Valley, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 7, 2021.

Fran was born near Little Rice Lake in Itasca County and grew up in Pike Township, Minn. She graduated from High School in Gilbert, Minn., where she was the class Treasurer/Officer, part of the Glee Club, and played violin throughout school.

After high school, she met James Wiebke from Tower/Soudan, Minn., and the two were married shortly after. They briefly moved to Hartford, Conn., before settling in their forever home in Apple Valley, Minn., to raise their three girls. Fran enjoyed spending time bowling, playing cards, and getting led around the dance floor, all with her husband Jimmy. She enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening, Wheel of Fortune, and Dancing with the Stars, being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be missed by all.

Frances is survived by her daughters, Cherie Wiebke Luoma, Dawn (Pat) Meehan, and Lisa (Art) Roberts; grandchildren, Thorr Wiebke, Trinity Meehan, Brooklyn, and Mac Roberts; great-granddaughter, Ariana Meehan; and brother, Stuart Maki.

Preceded in death by husband of 47 years, James Wiebke; grandson, Torrey Wiebke; parents, Walter and Lahja Maki; siblings, Gladys Winans, and Stanley “Butchy” Maki’; and son-in-law, Richard Luoma.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at White Funeral Home - Apple Valley, 14560 Pennock Ave., with a public visitation starting at 3 p.m.

Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

www.whitefuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Wiebke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries