Frances Lorraine Wiebke, 81, of Apple Valley, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 7, 2021.
Fran was born near Little Rice Lake in Itasca County and grew up in Pike Township, Minn. She graduated from High School in Gilbert, Minn., where she was the class Treasurer/Officer, part of the Glee Club, and played violin throughout school.
After high school, she met James Wiebke from Tower/Soudan, Minn., and the two were married shortly after. They briefly moved to Hartford, Conn., before settling in their forever home in Apple Valley, Minn., to raise their three girls. Fran enjoyed spending time bowling, playing cards, and getting led around the dance floor, all with her husband Jimmy. She enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening, Wheel of Fortune, and Dancing with the Stars, being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be missed by all.
Frances is survived by her daughters, Cherie Wiebke Luoma, Dawn (Pat) Meehan, and Lisa (Art) Roberts; grandchildren, Thorr Wiebke, Trinity Meehan, Brooklyn, and Mac Roberts; great-granddaughter, Ariana Meehan; and brother, Stuart Maki.
Preceded in death by husband of 47 years, James Wiebke; grandson, Torrey Wiebke; parents, Walter and Lahja Maki; siblings, Gladys Winans, and Stanley “Butchy” Maki’; and son-in-law, Richard Luoma.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at White Funeral Home - Apple Valley, 14560 Pennock Ave., with a public visitation starting at 3 p.m.
Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.