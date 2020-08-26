Frances Idell McKenzie, 81, of Virginia, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Frances was born on Sept. 16, 1938, to Oscar and Agnes (Lorenson) Olson in Strathcona, Minn. She grew up and attended school in Strathcona until the age of seventeen when her family moved to Virginia in 1955. Frances was united in marriage to Patrick McKenzie on June 20, 1981. Frances had many jobs throughout her life, including the Arrow Shirt Factory in Virginia. She spent most of her working career in food services and gardening, which she thoroughly enjoyed and was known to have quite a “Green Thumb.” She had also worked for the Cherry Greenhouse where she truly experienced joy in her work. Frances volunteered at the AEOA, prepared taxes for AARP, and at the Virginia Hospital.
Baking and cooking were a passion of hers, especially baking lefse, pasties and donuts which she lovingly gave to her family and friends. Frances was also an amazing wedding cake baker, having baked many gorgeous cakes for weddings out of her home. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cross stitching, canning and puzzles. Her family remember her as a wonderful caretaker to all of them. Frances had a real enthusiasm for life and took the greatest pleasure in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Patrick; six children: Scott (Alma) Angove of Hibbing, Mark (Angie) Angove of Virginia state, Dawn (Marty) Linder of Ohio, Lisa ((Todd Shaefbauer) Angove of Gilbert, Sheri (Wade) Buetow of Farmington, and Jodi (Tyler) McCumber of Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four siblings: JoAnne White, Paul Olson, Lois Archibald and Gary Olson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Arlene, Dale, Gordon and Carol; and her parents.
A public visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
A private family service will be held.
Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.