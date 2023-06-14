Frances I. Preiner

Frances I. Preiner, 89, of Gilbert passed away June 11, 2023, at the Northern Pines Nursing Home. Arrangements are pending with the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

